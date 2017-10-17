Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the new Microsoft Surface Book lineup. We also talk about the new ZTE Axon M and what to expect from its design. Samsung follows as we hear that the Galaxy S8 continues to be praised as the best smartphone, even with new launches. Qualcomm then takes the stage with its new Snapdragon X50 modem and its 5G capabilities. We end today’s show talking about the HTC and a possible event for a new U11 to launch on November 2nd.

– HTC has something to announce on November 2: U11 Plus or U11 Life?

– Qualcomm makes true 5G connectivity possible in Snapdragon X50 modem tests

– Samsung Galaxy S8 duo continues to lead Consumer Reports ratings after iPhone 8 and Note 8 tests

– Microsoft Surface Book 2 comes in two sizes, with crazy horsepower in tow and fitting prices

– Meet the ZTE Axon M! (Hands-on video)