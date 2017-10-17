Android

Meet the ZTE Axon M! (Hands-on video)

Contents
Advertisement

Watch our hands-on video of the brand new ZTE Axon M! What do you get when you revisit the idea of having a smartphone with two full displays, at a time when software has matured enough to make good use of them? Well, before you remind me of the failed Kyocera Echo, and how the Axon M brings nothing new to the market, the fact of the matter is that in reality it does. If you do the math the Kyocera Echo was launched a whole 6 and a half years ago. A lot has changed in the Android space since then.

Think of the ZTE Axon M as a new addition to the lineup. Watch our full video to learn more.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Axon M, Hands-on, Video, ZTE
, , ,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!