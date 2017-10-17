Meet the ZTE Axon M! (Hands-on video)

Watch our hands-on video of the brand new ZTE Axon M! What do you get when you revisit the idea of having a smartphone with two full displays, at a time when software has matured enough to make good use of them? Well, before you remind me of the failed Kyocera Echo, and how the Axon M brings nothing new to the market, the fact of the matter is that in reality it does. If you do the math the Kyocera Echo was launched a whole 6 and a half years ago. A lot has changed in the Android space since then.

Think of the ZTE Axon M as a new addition to the lineup. Watch our full video to learn more.