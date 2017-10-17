Android

Huawei Mate 10’s early battery problems with Google Play Services quashed

Huawei has blamed Google Play Services for performing background tasks and quickly draining power from review units of the just-released Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro.

Multiple reviewers have been chomping at the bit that the device’s 4,000mAh battery has not been lasting as long as one would think in a Huawei flagship phone configuration.

A screenshot from WinFuture‘s Roland Quandt suggests that the process takes up to half of the battery on a given usage scenario.

The company responded, calling the problem a “Google bug” and was working with Google for a fix. That fix has come in an over-the-air software patch to at least the Mate 10 Pro just one day after the reports surfaced.

Huawei has impressions to keep when its fall flagship devices have yet to get to consumers. The manufacturer has shown that it has the workforce to squash these major problems. It’ll want to do that for the service life of the Mate 10.

