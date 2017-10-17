Android 8.0 for Lenovo K8 phones coming… July 2018
It will take Lenovo at least 10 months from the release of the Android 8.0 Oreo images for the Pixel and Nexus devices to update its own K8 series of phones. They are the only phones on the Lenovo side of the mobile operation that are slated for updates — none of the other devices with Android 7.0 listed on the company’s support page, sourced in the link below this story, have support.
The schedule update timeframe for the Lenovo K8 is June 2018 while the K8 Note and K8 Plus are set for July 2018. All of the devices were release in the late summer time period.
It’s very unfortunate to see Lenovo’s slack in the wake of Motorola’s slipshod, if well-intentioned Android maintenance schedule, but it’s something people endure for a cheap phone to get them by.