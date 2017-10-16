Of all things, Huawei has decided to focus on, the Mate 10 won’t be just the company’s first flagship with a 2:1 display (though, it is). It won’t just be the company’s first Gigabit LTE device (again, it is). It even won’t just be the only device series on the market with cameras created with help from Leica (you should know by now).

Instead, it will be the world’s truest #AIphone. What that means in a crowded marketplace of assistants and prompts and data collecting doesn’t matter unless it gets results. And to get results, we have to know what we’re putting our questions to.

We’re meeting the Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro today in Munich, Germany. You can catch the livestream available on YouTube and in the window above from 8am Eastern (2pm CET / 5am Pacific / 5:30pm India / 8pm China).

Our Editor-in-Chief Anton D. Nagy is on the ground at the unveiling and we’ll have coverage coming your way shortly. Stay tuned with Pocketnow for our full review of the Huawei Mate 10.