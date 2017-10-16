Android

T-Mobile Galaxy Note 8 BOGO deal set to expire October 17

If you’re still intent on nabbing a Note 8 or have just decided that the Samsung phablet’s right for you, you may want to get it on T-Mobile by tomorrow.

The Un-carrier has had a “buy one, get one” free promotion for the Galaxy Note 8 as well as the Galaxy S8 and S8+. Those who picked up two of those devices on two-year payment plans and activated a new line (or two on a new account) would get a prepaid MasterCard debit card for the value of one device — the one lesser in value, if applicable. For reference, a Galaxy S8 is $750 at full retail price while a Galaxy S8+ is $800 and a Note 8 is $930.

The deal had an unmarked “limited time only” period up until just recently. The T-Mobile Rebates page has now listed October 17 as the final day of the promotional window. If you make good on the purchases, you have 30 days to  redeem the deal. More detailed instructions are available below in the source link.

While there, you may get swayed by T-Mobile’s ongoing deal for LG phones or one co-opted by Costco for $300 off an iPhone 8.

Via
TmoNews
Source
T-Mobile
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
BOGO, Deals, discounts, End of Life, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, News, Samsung, T-Mobile
