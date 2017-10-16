OnePlus 3 and 3T get Android Oreo open beta updates, OnePlus 5 will join them ‘soon’
Public outrage paid off in the latest thorny issue involving a sketchy OnePlus policy, as the Chinese company eventually caved in under pressure, limiting the amount of personal data it collects from its smartphone users while asking for permission to track any sort of online activity.
Thankfully, when it comes to software updates, there’s no need for a big debate to convince the OEM of the benefits of solid support. We’re talking certain updates for certain OP devices, of course, specifically Oreo goodies that are already on their way to the 3 and 3T.
It’s probably too early to try to guess release timelines for finished Android 8.0 makeovers, but with the first Open Beta build “ready” to be “put out”, dreaming of a holiday miracle feels pretty natural.
Oddly enough, the OnePlus 5 that was launched a full year after the OP3 running Android 7.1.1 Nougat out the box is left waiting for its own build O-based OxygenOS Open Beta 25 invite. Not for long, presumably, as Carl Pei himself replied to an eager Twitter follower with an encouraging “soon bro.”
In terms of what to expect if you own a OnePlus 3 or 3T, and are courageous enough to test this very early, very rough copy of Oreo, the changelog is predictably headlined by Picture in Picture, Auto-fill and Smart text selection feature additions.
You’re also looking at a “new Quick Settings design”, September security patches, a series of Launcher improvements, and… plenty of issues, both known and currently unknown. You may want to think twice before updating therefore, and back up your data in case anything goes seriously awry.