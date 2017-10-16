Meet the Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro! (Video)

Watch our hands-on video of the brand new Huawei Mate 10 and Huawei Mate 10 Pro! 2017 has proven to be a great year for flagship smartphones, but we were still missing the update from one of our most admired players of last year. The Huawei Mate 9 was the near perfect example of how smartphone cameras should be done, battery life should perform, and software should be improved. It came very close to winning our crown for the best of 2016, and this year, Huawei’s Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro build on those basics, and deliver some interesting surprises.

Watch our full video to learn why.