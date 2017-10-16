iPhone X shipments are very low, Huawei Mate 10 launch & more – Pocketnow daily
Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the iPhone X production and how bad the numbers are. Then we talk about the Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro and what you’re getting. The iPhone 8 continues as we hear that it’s selling a lot less than the iPhone 7. The BlackBerry Motion follows as we get a video teaser of what to expect. We also discuss the recent leaks of the Razer Phone in a blury photo. We end today’s show talking about the BOGO deals for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.
Stories:
– T-Mobile Galaxy Note 8 BOGO deal set to expire October 17
– TCL pre-games some more with a BlackBerry Motion video teaser
– iPhone 8 sales slower than iPhone 7 so far this fall
– Foxconn finally starts shipping iPhone X units, but the first batch is almost negligible
– This may be our first look at the first Razer Phone, inspired by the Nextbit Robin
– Meet the Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro! (Video)