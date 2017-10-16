Android

iPhone X shipments are very low, Huawei Mate 10 launch & more – Pocketnow daily

Contents
Advertisement

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the iPhone X production and how bad the numbers are. Then we talk about the Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro and what you’re getting. The iPhone 8 continues as we hear that it’s selling a lot less than the iPhone 7. The BlackBerry Motion follows as we get a video teaser of what to expect. We also discuss the recent leaks of the Razer Phone in a blury photo. We end today’s show talking about the BOGO deals for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
T-Mobile Galaxy Note 8 BOGO deal set to expire October 17
TCL pre-games some more with a BlackBerry Motion video teaser
iPhone 8 sales slower than iPhone 7 so far this fall
Foxconn finally starts shipping iPhone X units, but the first batch is almost negligible
This may be our first look at the first Razer Phone, inspired by the Nextbit Robin
Meet the Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro! (Video)

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!