City financiers are pointing to AT&T’s report of 900,000 fewer upgrades this summer compared to last as a sign that the iPhone 8 just hasn’t been giving people the excitement of yesteryear. But even with that downer note, we should never count out a new-generation Apple phone, ever.

KeyBanc Capital Markets compiled survey data from carrier stores and found that while the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were selling quicker than the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, there are reasons to forecast a brighter picture for the fresh devices.

Analyst John Vinh has found that some consumers have indicated interest in the iPhone X when it ultimately is released on November 3 to either buy it or compare it with the iPhone 8 before making a purchase decision.

Otherwise, it’s the same old same old.

“Many respondents indicated that a meaningful portion of customers are buying iPhone 7 in lieu of the new iPhone 8, given the lack of significant enhancements in the new phone,” Vinh wrote in a note obtained by Reuters.

Regardless of what choice the consumers will make when iPhone X pre-orders start on October 27, what may ultimately affect sales is the supply situation with the $999 device. And it is currently not looking good.