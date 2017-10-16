iOS

iPhone 8 sales slower than iPhone 7 so far this fall

Contents
Advertisement

City financiers are pointing to AT&T’s report of 900,000 fewer upgrades this summer compared to last as a sign that the iPhone 8 just hasn’t been giving people the excitement of yesteryear. But even with that downer note, we should never count out a new-generation Apple phone, ever.

KeyBanc Capital Markets compiled survey data from carrier stores and found that while the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were selling quicker than the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, there are reasons to forecast a brighter picture for the fresh devices.

Analyst John Vinh has found that some consumers have indicated interest in the iPhone X when it ultimately is released on November 3 to either buy it or compare it with the iPhone 8 before making a purchase decision.

Otherwise, it’s the same old same old.

“Many respondents indicated that a meaningful portion of customers are buying iPhone 7 in lieu of the new iPhone 8, given the lack of significant enhancements in the new phone,” Vinh wrote in a note obtained by Reuters.

Regardless of what choice the consumers will make when iPhone X pre-orders start on October 27, what may ultimately affect sales is the supply situation with the $999 device. And it is currently not looking good.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Reuters
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
Apple, business, estimates, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, Rumors, sales
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.