In global market share fight, Huawei Mate 10 may send Apple into third place

Huawei has been targeting to be the biggest shipper of smartphones in the world. It might just get one step closer to that goal, according to IDC.

The research firm told CNBC that Huawei is set to push Apple down to third place while the Chinese manufacturer is set to be second in the next year. With 41 million units shipped in the second quarter, Apple has only a 0.7-percentage-point lead in market share over Huawei.

Huawei chairman Richard Yu has said that it looks to advance from third to second place by 2019 and then to first place by 2021. Current trend lines point to that becoming a reality faster than expected.

The Huawei Mate 10, which features the internally-created Kirin 970 chipset, is the company’s first bid in facilitating artificial intelligence services. It is expected to keep the company in line with efforts from Apple and Google.

Huawei lags well behind in the earnings picture — it grossed $16 billion in consumer handset sales for the first half of the year, compared with Samsung’s $45.6 billion and Apple’s $58 billion.

