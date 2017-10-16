Android

Hurry and save at least 25 percent off SanDisk microSD cards tonight!

Amazon has a sale for SanDisk memory products going on through 3am Eastern tonight, or until supplies last.

For those of you wondering about microSD cards, here’s the lowdown:

  • 32GB microSDHC UHS-I card with Adapter – $11.19 (save 25 percent)
  • 64GB microSDXC UHS-I card with Adapter – $17.99 (save 28 percent)
  • 128GB microSDXC UHS-I card with Adapter – $36.99 (save 26 percent)
  • 200GB microSDXC UHS-I card with Adapter – $62.99 (save 26 percent)
  • 256GB microSDXC UHS-I card with Adapter – $99.99 (save 50 percent)

There are also savings on USB-based mobile memory options and even one with a charger:

  • 64GB Dual Drive m3.0 (Micro-B) – $14.99 (save 36 percent)
  • 64GB iXpand Flash Drive (Lightning) – $42.99 (save 46 percent)
  • 128GB iXpand Flash Drive (Lightning) – $65.99 (save 45 percent)
  • 256GB iXpand Base for iPhone charging – $129.99 (save 35 percent)
  • 128GB Connect Wireless Flash Drive – $55.99 (save 44 percent)
  • 256GB Connect Wireless Stick – $99.99 (save 50 percent)

These and other traditional full-size USB products can be had at the source link below.

