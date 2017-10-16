Huawei commits to blazing fast Oreo update for Mate 9, also aiming for frequent security patches
Huawei is all grown up and ready to take on the mobile industry’s heavyweights in sales volume, but also profitability and mainstream appeal when it comes to the company’s latest flagship models.
Another key area China’s greatest smartphone-making export promises to substantially improve is software support. Right now, we’re far from impressed with the OEM’s major OS update pace, although the very early start of the Mate 9’s Oreo public beta program felt like an encouraging sign of a big strategy change.
As expected, the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro will run Android 8.0 out the box, despite a long list of proprietary EMUI 8.0 enhancements and tweaks. Believe it or not, last year’s Huawei Mate 9 is ambitiously slated for its own jump to OS build O within weeks of the Mate 10 duo’s commercial debut, alongside the more exclusive Mate 9 Pro.
The OTA release timing is not very specific, as the “regular” Mate 10 should go on sale sometime in late October, followed by the Mate 10 Pro in mid-November, and official Oreo upgrades for the Mate 9 and 9 Pro by the end of the year. Possibly, as soon as late November, i.e. “around four weeks after the Mate 10 begins shipping.”
The Huawei P10 and P10 Plus shouldn’t be too far behind, scoring their own Android 8.0 + EMUI 8.0 promotions “in the near future”, which hopefully means early 2018.
Furthermore, the world’s third largest smartphone vendor wants to prove it has reached an international maturity point with monthly security patches as well. That’s Huawei’s intention, mind you, rather than a solemn vow, and it only concerns high-end devices like the Mate 10, Mate 9 and P10.
Mid-rangers will have to settle for essential security updates every two months (at best), while entry-level phones could be safeguarded on a quarterly basis, which still sounds like an improvement over the current situation.