Here are the full and official Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro specs
Huawei Kirin 970
Octa-core CPU (2.36GHz + 1.8 GHz)
Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
5.9 inches LCD, 2560 x 1440 resolution (499 ppi), 16:9 aspect ratio - Mate 10
6 inches OLED, 2160 x 1080 resolution (402 ppi), 18:9 aspect ratio - Mate 10 Pro
4GB RAM - Mate 10
6GB RAM - Mate 10 Pro
64GB internal, microSD expansion - Mate 10
128GB internal, no microSD slot - Mate 10 Pro
Dual rear: 20MP Monochrome + 12MP RGB, f/1.6 + f/1.6 aperture, OIS, dual LED flash, 4K video recording, Leica optics
Front: 8MP with f/2.0 aperture
4000 mAh
Late October - Mate 10
Mid-November - Mate 10 Pro
186 grams - Mate 10
178 grams - Mate 10 Pro
3D glass body
IP67 water and dust resistant - Mate 10 Pro only
Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0
Huawei is all about choice this year with Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro flagship Android smartphones that are perhaps more different than you expect. And we’re not just talking logos and fingerprint scanners mounted on contrasting sides of these two Oreo-powered beasts.
Somewhat predictably, the Huawei Mate 10 Pro packs more RAM and internal storage space than the “standard” Mate 10. But in a completely unexpected turn of events, it’s actually the non-Pro variant that crams more pixels into a slightly smaller screen.
Then again, OLED technically beats LCD when it comes to color reproduction or energy consumption. And 18:9 is probably the hotter aspect ratio right now.
Meanwhile, the Mate 10 Pro comfortably wins the endurance fight against its brother thanks to the long overdue inclusion of an IP67 guarantee for water and dust protection. But only the Mate 10 shows “cowardice” in the audio department, featuring a traditional headphone jack to support old-school audiophiles.
Marginally taller than the Huawei Mate 10, the 6-inch Pro is substantially narrower, as well as just a tad thinner. They’re both serious eye candy, don’t get us wrong, courtesy of 3D glass bodies “beautifully and symmetrically curved on all four sides for an ergonomic hold.” The bezels are “barely there”, and it’s almost impossible to avoid staring at the new Leica dual cameras, highlighted by a “reflective band design.”
Artificial intelligence should help noobs take crazy sharp photos in the most diverse and difficult conditions, as well as better manage an already gigantic battery. Resources are allocated in response to user behavior for battery life maximization, while proprietary SuperCharge technology provides juice from 1 to 20 percent in 10 minutes, and from 1 to 58 percent in half an hour.
The world’s first chipset with a dedicated NPU (Neural Processing Unit) is also joined by a “first-to-market” Mali-G72 12-core GPU for mind-blowing graphics performance. And yes, there’s an overpriced Porsche Design Mate 10 too, with all of the Mate 10 Pro’s specs in tow, but twice the 128 gig internal storage