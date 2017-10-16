While HTC has technically already filled its quota of 2017 flagship Android phones, unveiling the U Ultra way back in January, followed by a much better-received U11 in May, there might still be time for a high-profile mobile device announcement in Taipei this year.

The Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer, although significantly weakened by a recent Google acquisition of non-exclusive intellectual property and engineering staff, is apparently planning to showcase… something in its homeland on November 2.

The mysterious U-themed press event could bring to light any or all of the recently rumored U11 Life, U11 Plus (aka Ocean Master), Ocean Lite and Ocean Harmony handsets. We’re obviously hoping it’s the largest and most powerful of the bunch coming out in a couple of weeks, and who knows, we may see invitations for New York or London shindigs on the same day be distributed soon.

One can only hope speculation of the HTC U11 Plus jumping on the 2:1 aspect ratio bandwagon will pan out, with JDI’s Full Active technology in tow to reduce bezels, and a screen resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels.

In this decidedly dreamy but also plausible scenario, the “Ocean Master” would pack a Snapdragon 835 processor, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage while carrying on the squeezable Edge Sense legacy of the original U11. Fingers crossed, and don’t forget to save the November 2 date. Worst case scenario, we’ll see the mid-range HTC U11 Life unveiled with the same customizable squeeze functions, 4 solid gigs of RAM and pre-loaded Android Oreo.