When it doesn’t have patent lawsuits on hand requiring costly out-of-court settlements, or recurring security scandals and concerns leading to extreme (temporary) measures taken by key retail partners, BLU can be a surprisingly successful unlocked smartphone vendor.

Based in Miami, Florida, founded just seven years ago, and largely focused on rebranding low-cost mobile devices manufactured in China, the company is often very popular on Amazon.com thanks to robust-looking designs, respectable-sounding specs and industry-leading affordability.

But BLU Products still needs to work on its US carrier support game, almost always selling inexpensive Android handsets with GSM compatibility only. That used to be always until just now, as the BLU S1 finally added CDMA functionality into the mix, as expected a month or so back.

Also as expected at the beginning of September, the mid-range 5.2-incher isn’t sold directly through Sprint. And it can’t be activated on Verizon. Amazon currently charges $179.99, US warranty included, and BLU touts “coverage across the entire United States” as a major selling point.

Billed as “globally connected”, the BLU S1 is compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile USA and “entire MVNO network”, which is still not ideal, but feels like a very important step forward for the company. Almost as important as Amazon welcoming its phones back.

Unfortunately, this doesn’t seem to provide as much value for your money as the Vivo 8 or R1 Plus, with 720p screen resolution, octa-core MediaTek 6750 processing power, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, a single 13MP rear camera, 5MP selfie shooter, 2800mAh battery, and Android 7.0 Nougat. Even what looks like a premium build turns out to sport “metallic paint”, i.e. plastic.