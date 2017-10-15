Moleskine Smart Writing Set leaked as pre-order perk for Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Remember that little pen we saw pictured beside the Huawei Mate 10 Pro? Turns out that Evan Blass has dug up a little more on his initial leak on those renders and found that there was a bona fide promotion from accessories maker Moleskine tied to it.

Mystery solved (it’s a pre-order promotion). Good call to all who identified this as Moleskine. pic.twitter.com/qRdkKc4gUU — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 15, 2017

A billboard asset in German posted to the @evleaks Twitter page sales that the first 5,000 pre-orders for the Mate 10 Pro will get a free Smart Writing Set from Moleskine, a €299 value.

The Smart Writing Set, which costs $199 in the United States, features a Paper Tablet (basically a more technically engineered memo pad) and a Pen+ — an ink pen with a light and buttons on it that connects through Bluetooth to a phone or tablet. An infrared camera coordinates with dots on each Paper Tablet to figure out where in the notebook users are scribbling.

In the end, it seems that we might not have a stylus, but we’ll save a note to ourselves to check this out when Huawei showcases the Mate 10 on October 16.