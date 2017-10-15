The commercial upstart that was meant to take Android to the next level has finally folded on that mission and may be looking at testing autonomous car technology.

When CyanogenMod founder Steve Kondik split the software away from the Cyanogen venture to form LineageOS, the remaining company was left in a tailspin to figure out what it wanted to do. The leadership had to be replaced — Kirt “put a bullet through Google’s head” McMaster was out as CEO and eventually slinked away from the entity altogether — and things had to be renamed. The name “Andrasta,” has not made the cut, apparently.

Instead, with this mission shift, the rebrand process has come a little closer to home: CYNGN. Axios first reported that the company obtained a license to test autonomous cars from the California Department of Motor Vehicles. The license was awarded on September 25.

Current CEO Lior Tal is the only carry-over from the Cyanogen era. More than 30 employees came on board after the transition and even more are being hired. Recode reports that six venture capital firms that were around since the start of Cyanogen, including Qualcomm Ventures, are still listed as backers of the company.