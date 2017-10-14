Google Maps now the default navigation app for Lyft drivers

Think about this on your next ride around town this weekend: you probably navigate a lot like your Uber or Lyft driver does.

Lyft has announced that it has stopped switching users of its driver app over to Google-owned Waze for navigation, launching an in-app Google Maps integration instead. Users can opt out of this automatic switching if they wish. This integration will only be available to Android app users for now, but it will be coming soon for drivers with iPhones. Uber has had an integrated Google Maps system in its driver’s app since March.

Part of this move is to keep drivers engaged with Lyft and inhibit their inclination to switch to Uber or Gett or another app within a day’s or night’s work. Competitive surge offers may be a more lucrative hook for drivers, but the experience of driving with the app shouldn’t be much of a hassle, especially when shuffling between a whole bunch of other apps.