Walmart has Verizon Moto E4 for prepaid service at just $39.88

One of the most solid choices for entry-level phones comes from Motorola and its Moto E4. There are always going to be better phones you could have, like the Moto E4 Plus. And you can always get them unlocked.

But if you’re in the one in a million position where a Moto E4 on Verizon Prepaid works best for you, Walmart has a deal that takes it down to $39.88.

For context, Verizon itself is selling it for $69.99 while Amazon’s Prime Exclusive unlocked listing for AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint and, yes, Verizon reads $99.99. MSRP on the device is $129.99.

You can get the Moto E4 Plus for $139.99 on Amazon in its Prime Exclusive form.