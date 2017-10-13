All it takes 27 seconds of hands palming over a slab of metal, soft touch plastic and glass to get people in the BlackBerry community very thirsty. And there’s always good reason for us geeks to be thirsty.

TCL subsidiary BlackBerry Mobile has given a “First Look” to its all-new BlackBerry Motion, the first device from the smartphone brand licensee to feature a 16:9 display and no hardware keyboard.

The specifications were splayed out in the description. The IP67 water and dust resistance on the Motion is a BlackBerry first. There’s also USB-C, a fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a mono speaker and, what’s become a rarity in marketing talk these days, a notification LED. Two new software features have popped up, too: password protection for certain files and apps has been named “Locker,” while the camera has a new “Locker Mode” to take and store photos and videos privately — perhaps the company should consider renaming that last feature.

The device is coming to “select markets” at some point, though the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia already are on first dibs.