T-Mobile lets its early LG V30 adopters get a second unit at $500 off or a free G6 or V20

The hot new LG V30 has brought its beautiful 6-inch FullVision OLED display, robust build, dual 16 + 13MP rear cameras and 64GB internal storage to T-Mobile a little later than AT&T, Verizon and even US Cellular, but the nation’s leading “Un-carrier” looks to reward its customers’ patience with a very sweet deal.

Starting today, for a limited time only, you can pick up a V30 in T-Mobile stores nationwide or order it online, and get $500 off a second unit on a prepaid MasterCard in the mail. That’s technically not your typical buy-one-get-one-free arrangement, since LG’s latest flagship phone costs a whopping $800, but it’s still a huge discount with almost no strings attached.

All you need to do is put the two devices on an Equipment Installment Plan and add a line. Of that $800 MSRP, you have to cough up a measly $80 upfront, with 24 additional monthly payments of $30 each required to clear the debt. And if you don’t want to be on the hook for an extra $300, or simply have no use for two LG V30 units, a G6 or V20 can be yours free of charge.

You’re allowed to combine a V30 with a complimentary G6 or V20, purchase a G6 and get a second one or a V20 for free, or do the straightforward V20 BOGO dance. Oh, and the LG G Pad X2 8.0 Plus is also free after bill credits for V30, G6 and V20 buyers. That’s a solid $240 value, not to mention LG still throws in a Daydream View headset and “top VR content bundle” with every V30 purchase.

