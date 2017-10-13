Sprint iPhone 8 deal practically guarantees $350 off with trade-in
In an antidote to the “buy one, get one with a new line” environment the carriers live in when big phones launch, Sprint is taking $350 off the prices of its iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus when customers bring in an eligible device that has been wholly paid off and in good condition for a trade.
Eligible trade-in devices include the following:
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone 6
- iPhone 6 Plus
- Pixel
- Pixel
- Moto Z2 Force
- Moto Z2 Play
- Moto Z Droid
- Moto Z Force Droid
- Moto Z Play
- BlackBerry KEYone
- HTC U11
- Galaxy S8
- Galaxy S8+
- Galaxy S7
- Galaxy S7 edge
- Galaxy Note 5
- LG V20
- LG G6
- LG G5
And here’s how the dollar amounts stack up. Note that you must be on a Sprint Flex 18-month lease. You can upgrade to a new device after 12 months or buy off the device after 18 months through a lump sum or six more financed payments. The discount will apply in bill credits.
|Model
|Memory
|Discounted price
|Down payment
|Due monthly
iPhone 8
|64GB
|$349.99
|$0.00
|$9.72
|256GB
|$499.99
|$150.00
|$9.72
iPhone 8 Plus
|64GB
|$449.99
|$0.00
|$13.89
|256GB
|$599.99
|$150.00
|$13.89
Sprint may be trying to juice up sales for the precursor devices to the more expensive iPhone X — handset upgrades for the third quarter at AT&T weren’t looking hot this year and, even if the iPhone 8 only snagged the last week of it, pre-orders were flying out for the iPhone 7 at around the same time.