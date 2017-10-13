In an antidote to the “buy one, get one with a new line” environment the carriers live in when big phones launch, Sprint is taking $350 off the prices of its iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus when customers bring in an eligible device that has been wholly paid off and in good condition for a trade.

Eligible trade-in devices include the following:

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

Pixel

Moto Z2 Force

Moto Z2 Play

Moto Z Droid

Moto Z Force Droid

Moto Z Play

BlackBerry KEYone

HTC U11

Galaxy S8

Galaxy S8+

Galaxy S7

Galaxy S7 edge

Galaxy Note 5

LG V20

LG G6

LG G5

And here’s how the dollar amounts stack up. Note that you must be on a Sprint Flex 18-month lease. You can upgrade to a new device after 12 months or buy off the device after 18 months through a lump sum or six more financed payments. The discount will apply in bill credits.

Model Memory Discounted price Down payment Due monthly iPhone 8 64GB $349.99 $0.00 $9.72 256GB $499.99 $150.00 $9.72 iPhone 8 Plus 64GB $449.99 $0.00 $13.89 256GB $599.99 $150.00 $13.89

Sprint may be trying to juice up sales for the precursor devices to the more expensive iPhone X — handset upgrades for the third quarter at AT&T weren’t looking hot this year and, even if the iPhone 8 only snagged the last week of it, pre-orders were flying out for the iPhone 7 at around the same time.