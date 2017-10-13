iOS

Sprint iPhone 8 deal practically guarantees $350 off with trade-in

In an antidote to the “buy one, get one with a new line” environment the carriers live in when big phones launch, Sprint is taking $350 off the prices of its iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus when customers bring in an eligible device that has been wholly paid off and in good condition for a trade.

Eligible trade-in devices include the following:

  • iPhone 7
  • iPhone 7 Plus
  • iPhone 6s
  • iPhone 6s Plus
  • iPhone 6
  • iPhone 6 Plus
  • Pixel
  • Moto Z2 Force
  • Moto Z2 Play
  • Moto Z Droid
  • Moto Z Force Droid
  • Moto Z Play
  • BlackBerry KEYone
  • HTC U11
  • Galaxy S8
  • Galaxy S8+
  • Galaxy S7
  • Galaxy S7 edge
  • Galaxy Note 5
  • LG V20
  • LG G6
  • LG G5

And here’s how the dollar amounts stack up. Note that you must be on a Sprint Flex 18-month lease. You can upgrade to a new device after 12 months or buy off the device after 18 months through a lump sum or six more financed payments. The discount will apply in bill credits.

ModelMemoryDiscounted priceDown paymentDue monthly
iPhone 8
64GB$349.99$0.00$9.72
256GB$499.99$150.00$9.72
iPhone 8 Plus
64GB$449.99$0.00$13.89
256GB$599.99$150.00$13.89

Sprint may be trying to juice up sales for the precursor devices to the more expensive iPhone Xhandset upgrades for the third quarter at AT&T weren’t looking hot this year and, even if the iPhone 8 only snagged the last week of it, pre-orders were flying out for the iPhone 7 at around the same time.

