Software-unlimiting the Galaxy Note 8 camera brings 4K HDR video

XDA-Developers member zeroprobe has put on another layer of polish to their Zero Camera Mod for the Galaxy Note 8 as well as the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S7 devices.

The project has been in the works since June with versions and updates filed for the new Note device. The flash file needs root access and there’s an app to further refine controls once the mod is installed.

Whatever software limits Samsung put on its devices to optimize the experience for the casual user, this mod takes them away. Video record time limits on the larger resolutions are toggled off. Bitrates on the whole go up by about 30 percent. Quad HD and 4K clips can be recorded in HDR gamut. JPG files are saved at 98-point qualities in both single (typically 96) and burst modes (92). Users can also turn on the flash module at below 15 percent power level.

The biggest gains come to those who have a device with an Exynos chip on it. 1440p recording is now possible at 60 frames per second at 64Mbps — more than two-and-a-half times the quality on the standard quad HD mode.

The app can control the video packaging break-off (default at 4GB), custom shutter speeds and a redirect to a custom gallery app.

You can hit the source link for paths to the .zip and the app.