Qualcomm pursuing iPhone sales ban in China

Qualcomm is aiming to hit Apple in the biggest pouch possible by filing for a sales and manufacturing injunction on iPhones in China, the company has told Bloomberg.

On September 29, it filed suit in Beijing claiming infringement of three non-standard essential patents regarding power management and the Force Touch pressure-sensing technology.

Apple claims in a statement that the patents mentioned were not discussed at any point in negotiations between the two companies.

“Like their other courtroom maneuvers, we believe this latest legal effort will fail,” Apple’s spokesperson said.

The sales performance of iPhones in Apple’s second-largest market has been in decline as of recent. There is also some fear that a manufacturing injunction will disrupt labor at many of the Chinese factories and plants producing parts for Apple’s component makers. That said, some analysts continue to see room for domestic smartphone OEMs to move in with new orders, blocking Apple out.

Apple and Qualcomm have been immersed in a patent licensing brawl over the standard essential classification of some of the chipmaker’s patents and allegations of its anti-competitive behavior. The governments of South Korea and Taiwan are pursuing fines on these same allegations while the United States Federal Trade Commission is working on a lawsuit. Qualcomm has engaged in retaliatory legal action with requests for sales injunctions in multiple regions.