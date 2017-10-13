Sad but predictable: No Oreo update hopes for NVIDIA Shield Tablet and Tablet K1
After trying to take handheld game consoles in a fresh new direction than what Nintendo popularized over several decades with the original Android-powered Shield Portable, NVIDIA also went for unlikely glory in the long-struggling tablet market.
But the 2014-released 8-inch Shield was merely rehashed the following year, then abandoned, as gaming slates predictably failed to catch on in a meaningful way. Still, the Santa Clara-based GPU giant continued to treat owners of its first-generation Shield Tablet with the utmost respect, rolling out three important software upgrades in 2017 alone, including a 7.0 Nougat makeover back in February.
That means the three-year-old got no less than three major Android updates, running 4.4 KitKat out the box and going through obligatory Lollipop and Marshmallow intermediate stages before reaching build N.
It obviously comes as no surprise that Oreo will never make its way to the OG, but according to NVIDIA Software QA Engineer Manuel Guzman on Twitter, Android 8.0 is “not coming” to the Shield Tablet K1 either.
The K1 is the 2015-refreshed version, launched with Android 5.0 Lollipop pre-installed, which then scored Marshmallow and Nougat promotions, as well as a number of smaller software upgrades. Based on its predecessor’s history, you may have also expected a third big OS enhancement for this model, but instead, Shield Tablet K1 users will be provided another minor Android N update soon.
Sad? Sure. Shocking? Not at all. Does NVIDIA still deserve praise for its tablet “family’s” overall software support? Absolutely.