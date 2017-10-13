We may never know if relying entirely on a TrueDepth camera system for the iPhone X’s biometric authentication was Apple’s plan all along or if Face ID technology only replaced the tried-and-tested Touch ID fingerprint scanner when it became obvious the latter couldn’t be embedded into the handset’s beautiful OLED screen.

Either way, it sounds more and more likely that facial recognition is the future, while under-glass fingerprint readers are DOA, according to an increasing number of industry pundits. That means the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus could be the last of their kind to offer Touch ID capabilities, and the decision is reportedly made already, without Apple having to wait and see how Face ID is received by early iPhone X adopters.

Yes, that’s how much KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims Apple trusts the groundbreaking 3D sensing technology, which the vast majority of Android vendors want to integrate instead of in-screen fingerprint recognition, no matter the waiting period.

It almost goes without saying that if this latest prediction comes true for the full 2018 iPhone lineup, there’s no turning back. Touch ID will be gone forever, as “all new models” should try to “realize a competitive advantage via differentiation, on the back of an integrated user experience of full-screen design and TrueDepth Camera/Facial recognition/Face ID/AR applications.”

In other words, the iPhone X’s key selling points could expand to both its direct sequel and iPhone 8’s follow-up (s), all of which are likely to join the war against bezels in addition to supporting advanced AR applications and blazing fast facial authentication.