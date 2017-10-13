While it’s pointless to report that Android remains the dominant smartphone operating system around the world, leading every single important market from the US to China and all EU5 territories, following the mobile industry’s evolution and subtle shifts month after month can be fascinating.

Kantar Worldpanel ComTech has just released another seemingly boring collection of share numbers, this time covering the June – August 2017 period, and perhaps surprisingly highlighting strong iOS growth across many regions.

Even though the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus only started selling in late September, with the iPhone X still held back by production woes, Apple impressively managed to finish a measly 0.2 percent behind US vendor leader Samsung in the three months ending in August. No prizes for guessing who will be number one between October and December.

What’s most discouraging for the Korea-based Galaxy S8 makers is they gained less than a full percentage point stateside year-on-year, compared to Cupertino’s 3.7 percent progress. But Samsung can be very proud of its latest three-month result in Great Britain, boosted to a three-year high of 38.4 percent with “significant promotional activity.”

Over in urban China, both Apple and the OPPO and Vivo-owning BBK Electronics conglomerate reported big surges in sales shares, although a stagnant Huawei still topped the charts.

As far as the two world-leading platforms go, it’s definitely worth emphasizing that iOS expanded its share in the US, China, Australia, Germany, France, Italy and Spain compared to the June – August 2016 timeframe while losing two percentage points in the UK and 0.1 percent in Japan.

In contrast, Android only grew in GB, France, Italy, Australia and Japan, slipping instead in Spain, China and USA while standing perfectly still in Germany. Interesting stuff, considering the seasonal avalanche of Google-powered flagship phones.