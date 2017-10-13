In the business of phones, we are in between launch weeks before the holiday season, but that doesn’t stop us from talking about all the mobile technology. That includes the first truly mobile VR headset to launch without a phone or computer needed. We also have ATMs that don’t need cards. And the United States doesn’t need the Nokia 8.

What we do have instead is a Huawei phone set for release next week and a Razer phone that will finally break the gaming brand into a new vertical. We talk about it with #PNWeekly superfan Andrew Wallace on this episode of the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the video recorded from 3:00pm Eastern on October 13th, or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Pocketnow Weekly 274

Recording Date

October 13, 2017

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Jules Wang

Guest

Andrew Wallace

Sponsor

News

Hot Takes

Those rumors about Apple intentionally slowing down the performance of older iPhones may only just be rumors. But what does it matter when you’re still sticking to it for three, four, five years?

•

