Android

Google make it right on USB-C to 3.5mm adapter and Google Photos backups on Pixel

Contents
Advertisement

Google has fixed one thing and has kept another thing right when it comes to its Made by Google hardware initiative.

Number one: it has lowered the price of its USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter on the Google Store from $20 to $9, matching the price for the Lightning to 3.5mm adapter from Apple. If the one in your Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL box goes missing at any point, there’s a little less pain if you’ve got to replace it. Hit the source link for this.

In the meantime, if you’ve got an original Pixel or Pixel XL — they still have headphone jacks, mind you — Android Police reports that you’ll be able to take photos and videos from the cameras and have them backed up to Google Photos at original quality for the lifetime of the device. Google is limiting original quality backups from the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL to just over three years, downgrading new backups to a slightly compressed high quality copy from 2021.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
100%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Phandroid
Source
Google Store
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
adapter, backups, camera, discounts, Free, Google, Google Photos, Google Store, headphone jack, HTC, LG, photos, Pixel, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel XL, Pricing, USB-C
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.