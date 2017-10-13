Google has fixed one thing and has kept another thing right when it comes to its Made by Google hardware initiative.

Number one: it has lowered the price of its USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter on the Google Store from $20 to $9, matching the price for the Lightning to 3.5mm adapter from Apple. If the one in your Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL box goes missing at any point, there’s a little less pain if you’ve got to replace it. Hit the source link for this.

In the meantime, if you’ve got an original Pixel or Pixel XL — they still have headphone jacks, mind you — Android Police reports that you’ll be able to take photos and videos from the cameras and have them backed up to Google Photos at original quality for the lifetime of the device. Google is limiting original quality backups from the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL to just over three years, downgrading new backups to a slightly compressed high quality copy from 2021.