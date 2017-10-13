Android

Europe’s Archos Diamond Omega takes the flagship dive with 17:9 display

Overview
Processor

Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835
Octa-core (8x2.45GHz Kryo 280)
Adreno 540 GPU

Screen Size

5.73 inches IPS
1080 x 2040 (~403 ppi)
Gorilla Glass

Memory

8GB LPDDR4X RAM

Storage

128GB UFS 2.1 storage

Camera/s

Rear: 23MP Sony IMX318 @ f/2.0 w/ zoom + 12MP Sony IMX362 @ f/1.8 dual-camera system
Front: 5MP + 5MP dual-camera system

Battery

3,100mAh non-removable
Quick Charge 3.0

Weight

170 grams

Materials

Glass

Operating System

nubia UI 5.0
Android 7.1.1 Nougat

It’s not often that we hear about French brand Archos in our news, but ZTE has been charging things up in Europe recently. In addition to new mid-range phones, we now have the Archos Diamond Omega, a flagship rivaling all others. The thing about this rival? It’s the nubia Z17Snubia being another one of ZTE’s sub-brands.

Unlike others that have chosen either a 16:9 display or an 18:9 display (or even 18.5:9), this odd one out comes in with a 1080p display at a 17:9 aspect ratio. It also features the nubia UI that’s on the original device and four cameras on-board.

Other details include a rear-based fingerprint sensor and USB-C for data, charging and audio — yep, there’s a dongle for a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It’s running in Europe for €499.99 ($591).

