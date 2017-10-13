It’s not often that we hear about French brand Archos in our news, but ZTE has been charging things up in Europe recently. In addition to new mid-range phones, we now have the Archos Diamond Omega, a flagship rivaling all others. The thing about this rival? It’s the nubia Z17S — nubia being another one of ZTE’s sub-brands.

Unlike others that have chosen either a 16:9 display or an 18:9 display (or even 18.5:9), this odd one out comes in with a 1080p display at a 17:9 aspect ratio. It also features the nubia UI that’s on the original device and four cameras on-board.

Other details include a rear-based fingerprint sensor and USB-C for data, charging and audio — yep, there’s a dongle for a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It’s running in Europe for €499.99 ($591).