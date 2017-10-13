Europe’s Archos Diamond Omega takes the flagship dive with 17:9 display
Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835
Octa-core (8x2.45GHz Kryo 280)
Adreno 540 GPU
5.73 inches IPS
1080 x 2040 (~403 ppi)
Gorilla Glass
8GB LPDDR4X RAM
128GB UFS 2.1 storage
Rear: 23MP Sony IMX318 @ f/2.0 w/ zoom + 12MP Sony IMX362 @ f/1.8 dual-camera system
Front: 5MP + 5MP dual-camera system
3,100mAh non-removable
Quick Charge 3.0
170 grams
Glass
nubia UI 5.0
Android 7.1.1 Nougat
It’s not often that we hear about French brand Archos in our news, but ZTE has been charging things up in Europe recently. In addition to new mid-range phones, we now have the Archos Diamond Omega, a flagship rivaling all others. The thing about this rival? It’s the nubia Z17S — nubia being another one of ZTE’s sub-brands.
Unlike others that have chosen either a 16:9 display or an 18:9 display (or even 18.5:9), this odd one out comes in with a 1080p display at a 17:9 aspect ratio. It also features the nubia UI that’s on the original device and four cameras on-board.
Other details include a rear-based fingerprint sensor and USB-C for data, charging and audio — yep, there’s a dongle for a 3.5mm headphone jack.
It’s running in Europe for €499.99 ($591).