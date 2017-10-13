Carl Pei says OnePlus won’t collect MAC addresses, phone numbers and Wi-Fi info
OnePlus was back in the spotlight this week for another bad reason: people were not happy to find out how much data the company was picking up in the background — things like screen-on and screen-off times, phone numbers, Wi-Fi and MAC information — and how little we know about what it does with that information.
All of this was framed as being part of the “user experience program” that would be used in support situations. OnePlus said that users can head into the advanced section of the settings and revoke their participation of the program.
OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei decided to respond to concerns by revising setup behavior for new devices and collecting less information.
By the end of October, all OnePlus phones running OxygenOS will have a prompt in the setup wizard that asks users if they want to join our user experience program. The setup wizard will clearly indicate that the program collects usage analytics. In addition, we will include a terms of service agreement that further explains our analytics collection. We would also like to share we will no longer be collecting telephone numbers, MAC Addresses and WiFi information.
Pei also says that data does not get shared with third parties.