Amazon and select T-Mobile stores in major metropolitan areas are now selling the Sony Xperia Touch for $1,700. The Sony Square retail space in New York is also stocking the tabletop projector.

Progress on the device has been teased for nearly two years. The device’s concept is a two-in-one projector: one projector can be keystoned upon a wall above the device so that the user can approach the device and have a dashboard of information to begin the day; a horizontal surface projection is also available with an infrared field to detect touch for an interactive workspace.

Projections can run between 23 inches on the touch side of things to 80 inches at 1366 x 768 resolution.The projector runs Android, features a Snapdragon 650 chipset according to Ars Technica, and has stereo speakers. It contains 32GB of internal storage expandable by microSD card. It can also take video calls with its 13-megapixel camera and microphone.

Whether a projector will be desired as a home hub in this commercial environment is yet to be known. One encouraging sign? Initial stock went out quick on Amazon.