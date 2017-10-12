Samsung preparing for Bixby 2.0 next week
Samsung faced the most acrimony in launching its digital assistant, Bixby, with the Galaxy S8. The combination of its half-baked nature, delays of its voice interaction suite and the single-purpose hardware key associated with it has not rung well with users.
It’s in that light that the company will debut Bixby 2.0 at its annual developer conference in San Francisco on October 18.
The Korea Herald reports that Samsung has appointed a new leader for Bixby development, current Samsung Research America vice chief Eui-suk Chung. Chung will look after the “service intelligence group” and report to mobile business chief Dong-jin Koh.
Koh told the media at the launch of the Galaxy Note 8 that third-party developers will be more involved with Bixby 2.0 and that the update will patch up broken bits in version 1.0. Products other than smartphones will be able to integrate Bixby.