Samsung Gear Sport and Gear IconX 2018 coming October 27

Samsung has announced US availability for its newest fitness-focused wearables, the Gear Sport and the Gear IconX 2018.

The Gear Sport smartwatch, which can withstand up to 5 ATM underwater, play Spotify tracks offline, track heart rate in real time and works with iOS devices, will be available in black and blue and cost $299.99 from Samsung and other retailers.

The Gear IconX 2018 wireless earbuds feature 7-hour battery life with up to 5 hours of streaming when connected with a Bixby-enabled Galaxy phone. They’re available in black, gray and pink for $199.99.

Both devices will be available for pre-order from October 13 and deliveries and stores will begin activity on October 27. The Gear Fit2 Pro is already on sale for $199.99.

