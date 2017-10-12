Samsung’s ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 refuses to die, coming back as the Galaxy Note Fan Edition to Malaysia after an initial rebirth in South Korea a few months ago.

Somewhat surprisingly, it looks like the mobile industry-leading chaebol, which by the way is doing better than ever financially and creatively, has decided to spread the limited Note FE love internationally instead of riding a wave of domestic customer enthusiasm.

Samsung’s homeland is unlikely to see the Galaxy Note FE restocked, with quite a few “reengineered” units headed for Experience Stores, authorized dealers and selected channel partners across Malaysia starting October 25.

The local price is set at RM 2,599, or $615, which doesn’t exactly sound crazy affordable, but it’s a lot less than what the brand-new Galaxy Note 8 fetches in the Southeast Asian market. That would be the rough equivalent of $950, though there’s really no comparing the two.

Not only is the Note FE technically a refurbished product, but it’s also smaller, slower and less eye-catching than the latest “Infinity Display” 6.3-inch flagship with Exynos 8895 processing power.

On the bright side, at least the fingerprint reader is more easily accessible on the Galaxy Note Fan Edition, with a safe and decently spacious 3,200mAh battery in tow, and Bixby functionality added after last year’s seemingly endless string of explosions. No Voice or Vision capabilities, however.