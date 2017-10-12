Android

Samsung Galaxy Note FE targets the brand’s hardcore fans of Malaysia

Samsung’s ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 refuses to die, coming back as the Galaxy Note Fan Edition to Malaysia after an initial rebirth in South Korea a few months ago.

Somewhat surprisingly, it looks like the mobile industry-leading chaebol, which by the way is doing better than ever financially and creatively, has decided to spread the limited Note FE love internationally instead of riding a wave of domestic customer enthusiasm.

Samsung’s homeland is unlikely to see the Galaxy Note FE restocked, with quite a few “reengineered” units headed for Experience Stores, authorized dealers and selected channel partners across Malaysia starting October 25.

The local price is set at RM 2,599, or $615, which doesn’t exactly sound crazy affordable, but it’s a lot less than what the brand-new Galaxy Note 8 fetches in the Southeast Asian market. That would be the rough equivalent of $950, though there’s really no comparing the two.

Not only is the Note FE technically a refurbished product, but it’s also smaller, slower and less eye-catching than the latest “Infinity Display” 6.3-inch flagship with Exynos 8895 processing power.

On the bright side, at least the fingerprint reader is more easily accessible on the Galaxy Note Fan Edition, with a safe and decently spacious 3,200mAh battery in tow, and Bixby functionality added after last year’s seemingly endless string of explosions. No Voice or Vision capabilities, however.

Via
SoyaCincau
Source
Samsung Malaysia
