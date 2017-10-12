Pure White Essential Phone starts shipping at last from OEM, Amazon, Best Buy and Sprint
Andy Rubin’s ambitious Essential Products mission to return the mobile phone industry to its simple, open and premium roots got off to a rough start, but in spite of all the controversies, delays, executive departures and reported box-office missteps, the PH-1 project carries on.
Full transparency is the new company policy, alongside robust third-party development support, and US availability is finally progressing in a slow but steady and meaningful way. The second color option of the Essential Phone is only a few months late to market, with “Stellar Grey” and “Ocean Depths” flavors still listed as coming soon on essential.com.
The manufacturer’s official US e-store is probably the best place to purchase the Pure White version from, as shipments should be green-lighted right after you complete your order. Meanwhile, Amazon says it “may take” the ivory 128GB unlocked handset an “extra 1-2 days to ship”, with Best Buy still featuring an annoying “coming soon” message next to the Pure White Essential Phone online.
Don’t forget about Sprint, the “edge-to-edge” 5.7-incher’s exclusive primary US carrier supporter, which promises to hook you up with a swanky and pale Essential Phone ASAP, including at a big Flex lease discount.