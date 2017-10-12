Andy Rubin’s ambitious Essential Products mission to return the mobile phone industry to its simple, open and premium roots got off to a rough start, but in spite of all the controversies, delays, executive departures and reported box-office missteps, the PH-1 project carries on.

Full transparency is the new company policy, alongside robust third-party development support, and US availability is finally progressing in a slow but steady and meaningful way. The second color option of the Essential Phone is only a few months late to market, with “Stellar Grey” and “Ocean Depths” flavors still listed as coming soon on essential.com.

The manufacturer’s official US e-store is probably the best place to purchase the Pure White version from, as shipments should be green-lighted right after you complete your order. Meanwhile, Amazon says it “may take” the ivory 128GB unlocked handset an “extra 1-2 days to ship”, with Best Buy still featuring an annoying “coming soon” message next to the Pure White Essential Phone online.

Don’t forget about Sprint, the “edge-to-edge” 5.7-incher’s exclusive primary US carrier supporter, which promises to hook you up with a swanky and pale Essential Phone ASAP, including at a big Flex lease discount.