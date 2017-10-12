Three whole years after launching a so-called digital locker service for the cross-platform synchronization of its own motion pictures, The Walt Disney Company has (almost) pulled off the impossible, convincing four fellow major film distributors to join the Movies Anywhere initiative.

That’s right, the “Digital Rights Locker Service and Rewards Program” has been rebranded from Disney Movies Anywhere to just Movies Anywhere, letting you store and watch up to 7,300 titles in one place on whatever device you prefer.

Warner Bros., 21st Century Fox, Universal Studios and Sony Pictures are the industry-leading newcomers heavily adding to a library previously including only films produced by Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm.

It’s important to highlight that you can’t actually buy or rent Fox’s “War for the Planet of the Apes” or Sony’s “Baby Driver” through Movies Anywhere, which is still a completely free to use product, with no subscription fees or other payments required.

The way this thing works is it simply collects all your movie purchases from iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and Vudu, allowing you to instantly access them without ever switching accounts or apps. You can do that on Androids, iOS devices, Apple TVs, Roku streamers, Amazon gadgets and Chromecasts, and you even get up to five free films on registration.

Namely, the 20th Century Fox-distributed “Ice Age” animation, Sony’s divisive 2016 “Ghostbusters” reboot, Walt Disney’s 2014 Oscar winner “Big Hero 6”, Universal’s 2016 “Jason Bourne”, and the beloved “Lego Movie” from Warner Bros. Pictures.

Just two small steps to perfection for Movies Anywhere. If and when Paramount and Lionsgate join the party, we can truly call the service comprehensive.