Major carriers waive charges for California wildfires

The past few months have led us through a cavalcade of environmental disasters. Devastating hurricanes affecting Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands started us off. Now, instead of water, it’s fire running up and down California — the most intense flames are coming out of the Tubbs area in Sonoma County and across the north of the state.

With people evacuating and keeping track of their homes, the nation’s major carriers are jumping into action to provide communications relief to their customers. In addition to working on deactivated towers, here’s what the networks are doing.

AT&T waiving fees from October 9th through the 14th. AT&T PREPAID customers will get more time to pay their bills and receive unlimited talk and text. Charging stations are available at three shelters.

waiving fees from October 9th through the 14th. AT&T PREPAID customers will get more time to pay their bills and receive unlimited talk and text. Charging stations are available at three shelters. Sprint, Boost and Virgin Mobile customers will have overages waived for usage between October 10th and the 12th.

Boost and Virgin Mobile customers will have overages waived for usage between October 10th and the 12th. As of October 11, T-Mobile has restored service to most affected areas. It is providing roving trucks with food, respiratory masks and charging capabilities.

has restored service to most affected areas. It is providing roving trucks with food, respiratory masks and charging capabilities. Verizon is waiving charges from October 10th through the 15th for postpaid customers. It is giving 3GB of extra data for prepaid customers.

Click on the bold links to learn more.