The fast-approaching Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro may have a little scheduling issue on their hands, launching shortly after the LG V30, at least a month later than Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8, and at best, right before Apple’s iPhone X.

We can probably all agree this is not an ideal time to start selling yet another high-priced flagship Android device, let alone two of them. Still, the world’s third largest smartphone brand could also gain an advantage over Samsung or LG from the tardy commercial release of its first “full-screen” hero.

While the Note 8 and V30 have perhaps seen daylight too early to run the newest, sweetest flavor of Google’s market-leading mobile OS out the box, waiting for their pre-loaded Nougat UIs to get Oreo makeovers… eventually, the premium Mate 10 duo has no reason to snub Android 8.0 at launch.

Indeed, Huawei just uploaded a not-so-subtle two-second teaser to its official Weibo account, accompanied by a short text that further confirms the device(s) set to be unveiled in Munich, Germany next week will be “equipped” with Android 8.0 to provide an improved user experience.

Currently, the Oreo-powered club merely includes Google’s own Pixels and Nexuses, as well as Sony’s arguably overpriced Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact. Soon enough, the Mate 9 should be treated to a major OTA update, just like various other products from a number of OEMs.