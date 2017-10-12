Android

Huawei Mate 10 confirmed on social media to run Android Oreo out the box

Contents
Advertisement

The fast-approaching Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro may have a little scheduling issue on their hands, launching shortly after the LG V30, at least a month later than Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8, and at best, right before Apple’s iPhone X.

We can probably all agree this is not an ideal time to start selling yet another high-priced flagship Android device, let alone two of them. Still, the world’s third largest smartphone brand could also gain an advantage over Samsung or LG from the tardy commercial release of its first “full-screen” hero.

While the Note 8 and V30 have perhaps seen daylight too early to run the newest, sweetest flavor of Google’s market-leading mobile OS out the box, waiting for their pre-loaded Nougat UIs to get Oreo makeovers… eventually, the premium Mate 10 duo has no reason to snub Android 8.0 at launch.

Indeed, Huawei just uploaded a not-so-subtle two-second teaser to its official Weibo account, accompanied by a short text that further confirms the device(s) set to be unveiled in Munich, Germany next week will be “equipped” with Android 8.0 to provide an improved user experience.

Currently, the Oreo-powered club merely includes Google’s own Pixels and Nexuses, as well as Sony’s arguably overpriced Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact. Soon enough, the Mate 9 should be treated to a major OTA update, just like various other products from a number of OEMs.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
MySmartPrice
Source
Weibo
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 8.0, Android 8.0 Oreo, Android Oreo, Huawei, Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, News
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).