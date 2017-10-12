Following the apparent success of a low-cost unlocked Nokia 6 stateside (actual sales numbers remain unknown), it seemed pretty reasonable to expect an eventual official US expansion for the Europe-first Nokia 8.

But the most powerful smartphone manufactured by HMD Global to date may not be “properly banded for the US” to ensure the company’s “pledge of 110% consumer satisfaction.” That’s despite seemingly credible gossip of “customized” variants of sorts heading for China and the US this fall, presumably with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage instead of standard 4/64 gig equipment.

Mind you, the above quotes are attributed to none other than Rex Fryhover, HMD Global’s Head of Operations for the Americas region, whose LinkedIn profile recommends the ex-Microsoft exec as the “leader” and “driver” of the brand’s local rebirth “through the responsibility of Sales Operations, Analytics and Customer Logistics.”

Clearly, he knows what he’s talking about, even though we can’t be 100 percent certain of the legitimacy of his purported reply to a customer email. For what it’s worth, Fryhover allegedly promised his disappointed pen pal “future US based devices”, as the exclusive Nokia licensee continues to develop its portfolio.

Keep in mind that a higher-end, more eye-catching Nokia 9 is coming soon, and maybe HMD simply doesn’t want to flood the competitive US market with too many above-average Android-powered options. Besides, wouldn’t you hate it if the Nokia 8 launched missing the “proper bands” to support America’s top mobile carriers?