HMD Global has resisted the temptation of following several important smartphone market trends and go after mobile industry heavyweights with a truly premium design for almost a year now. But the Nokia brand simply can’t keep a low profile these days, primarily targeting budget-focused audiences in emerging territories.

It’s (almost) time for a full-on flagship, “courageously” adopting a thin bezel look, bulging dual rear-facing camera arrangement, and no headphone jack. Meet the Nokia 9, which is apparently still happening, despite what we initially expected to be the 9 seeing daylight a while back as the bothie-producing 8.

Now, it’s entirely possible HMD will again focus its marketing efforts on gimmicky stuff like a Dual-Sight mode for the front and rear shooters of this Nokia 9, built-in live video streaming capabilities or OZO spatial 360-degree audio.

But in addition to all that, the upcoming beast probably has plenty of “conventional” high-end weapons to challenge the likes of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 or LG V30. At least the Galaxy S8 and G6, as the Nokia 9 is tipped to sport a 5.5-inch Quad HD AMOLED screen with slim surrounding borders.

How slim? Let’s just say the 8 is both taller and wider than the 9’s leaked CAD-based dimensions, even though HMD’s current top dog offers 0.2 inches less usable screen real estate. Meanwhile, we don’t know much about the dual cameras rendered today, but the Nokia 8 already boasts high-quality Zeiss optics, and this time, the snappers pop out, suggesting a crucial upgrade.

The fingerprint reader is predictably moved to the back, positioned below the main camera setup, with a USB Type-C port and nothing else on the bottom of the shiny, curvy device. That brings us one step closer to the untimely death of the 3.5mm audio jack, and we still don’t understand why this trend is catching on.