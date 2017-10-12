BLU agrees to pay BlackBerry for patent licensing

BlackBerry has reached a memo of understanding with BLU in two lawsuits regarding the infringement of its patents.

The companies have disclosed some details, though figures are scarce. US-based BLU will now be making recurring payments to the Canada-based BlackBerry.

Google responded to legal action against an Android manufacturer by arguing to the US Patent and Trademark Office that six of the 15 patents involved were invalid. The department responded early last month that there may be grounds for invalidating four patents. The lawsuits from August 2016, including standard essential patents, have been dropped. This licensing deal may have been reached before a memorandum of understanding was reached on the lawsuits in July.

Reuters reports that BlackBerry is focusing on other lawsuits it has with Nokia and Avaya.