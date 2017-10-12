Android

Amazon Prime Student goes monthly for $5.49

In college? Going to uni? Having fast and free shipping, access to a ton of media and room for more cloud storage for free definitely helps and Amazon can provide all of that.

Its Amazon Prime Student program starts eligible students off with a 6-month free trial and then charges $49 for an annual subscription — $50 less than the regular price. But here’s the thing about the regular Amazon Prime program — you can pay for it monthly, too. It’ll be more expensive than the annual cost ($10.99 per month or $120.88 per year), but it’s more digestible for people with lower incomes.

So, why hasn’t it come for people working part-time to get by while classes are on? Well, we can’t answer that, but we do know that Amazon has now launched monthly Amazon Prime Student subscriptions at half that rate — $5.49 a month or $65.88 a year.

You can learn more and apply with your .edu email address right here.

