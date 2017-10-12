3000+ web development videos — currently 97% off

Are you struggling with learning how to create and program your own website? Learning professional web development couldn’t be any easier than with the OSTraining Developer Courses.

You’re probably thinking that programming is too difficult to learn online, but, in fact, 3 out of 4 OSTraining members reference the site at least once a week. That’s probably because this lifetime subscription to OSTraining has over 3000+ carefully curated videos to answer all your questions on building a website. Topics covered range from programming languages (Javascript, HTML, and more) to WordPress and WooCommerce.

The OSTraining Developer Course is your one-stop shop to launching your own website. The subscription is actually 97% off currently. This means you can get lifetime access for just $59.99.

