Two new Samsung ISOCELL cameras debut for tiny and fast needs

Samsung has two new camera sensors for mobile and IoT purposes that take up very little space and are supposed to maximize light information.

The ISOCELL Fast 2L9 is a 12-megapixel unit with 1.28μm and Dual Pixel autofocus technology. The product has thinned out from previous versions, so the hope is that smartphone designs won’t necessitate extra bumps.

The ISOCELL Slim 2X7 drives efficiency up even further, going up to 24 megapixels with 0.9μm pixels and deeper trench isolation for better noise performance. The sensor may work for high-resolution needs like security monitoring or vanity purposes — we’re looking at you, Meitu. This product is the first of its class to feature a pixel size below 1μm.