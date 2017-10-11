Twitter working on tweet bookmarking feature, “Save for Later”
Twitter developers have just come off a week-long hackathon at the company and are continuing to work on a tweet bookmarking feature that they have titled “Save for Later.”
Associate product manager Jesar Shah posted that most of the demand for a dedicated bookmarking feature came from Japanese users and that people have been getting by with likes or retweets or self-messaging.
For Hack Week @Twitter we started developing #SaveForLater. Here’s the early prototype that we put together in a week, which is likely to change. pic.twitter.com/c5LekvVF3l
— jesar 💭 (@jesarshah) October 9, 2017
Twitter is looking for feedback tagged with #SaveForLater.
It recently started rolling out a new 280-character limit for tweets, double the existing one.
