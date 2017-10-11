iOS

Twitter working on tweet bookmarking feature, “Save for Later”

Twitter developers have just come off a week-long hackathon at the company and are continuing to work on a tweet bookmarking feature that they have titled “Save for Later.”

Associate product manager Jesar Shah posted that most of the demand for a dedicated bookmarking feature came from Japanese users and that people have been getting by with likes or retweets or self-messaging.

Twitter is looking for feedback tagged with #SaveForLater.

It recently started rolling out a new 280-character limit for tweets, double the existing one.

