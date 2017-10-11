T-Mobile is now trying to rein in international high-speed data usage “beyond the intent of” its Mobile Without Borders program by imposing a 5GB high-speed data cap on what was previously an unlimited program in Mexico and Canada.

Those on the deprecated Simple Choice Global plans will have foreign high-speed data usage count towards their monthly buckets. Those on lower tier T-Mobile ONE plans will get the full 5GB regardless of prior usage in the month.

After reaching the 5GB threshold, most plans will revert to maximum download speeds of 128kbps while T-Mobile ONE Plus maxes out at 256kbps. Voice and text service is free.

The changes take effect November 12. T-Mobile ONE Plus International users have unlimited high speed data in Canada and Mexico.