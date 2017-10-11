Self-contained Oculus Go costs $199 as Rift drops to $399

The next generation of virtual reality headsets are going wireless. HTC’s at it. Facebook’s doing it too.

At its fourth annual Oculus Connect conference the company debuted the Oculus Go the first wireless headset that doesn’t need an external power or delivery engine. It’s expected to be a gateway for a billion people to the new world of VR at an expected price of $199.

“We believe this will be the most accessible VR ever,” said Oculus vice president of VR Hugo Barra.

The facial chamber contains built-in speakers (though you can fit in headphones by connecting it to the 3.5mm headphone jack), quad HD LCD that should have decent refresh rates, “next-gen” lenses and room for your reading or prescription glasses. There’s a motion controller, too.

Developer kits will be available from December with a commercial launch planned for early 2018. Over 1,000 apps, including from the Samsung Gear VR library, will be available at launch.

The future of VR: Project Santa Cruz, the first complete standalone VR system, full inside-out tracking and fully tracked 6DOF controllers pic.twitter.com/dQmHtuuBGy — Hugo Barra (@hbarra) October 11, 2017

Barra also tweeted a teaser of the Project Santa Cruz headset that was introduced last year. That device is supposed to be a more premium standalone headset.

In the meantime, the existing, wired Rift headset has taken a second permanent price cut from $499 to $399.