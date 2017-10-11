$10.99 for the ultimate wireless charging experience

Contents
It’s time for you to stop living in the stone ages and start enjoying the luxuries of wireless charging. This Qi Wireless Charging Pad is the key to bringing you ultimate charging pleasure.

Utilizing cutting edge technology, this wireless charging pad will juice up any Qi-compatible device without requiring you to run around plugging in wires. Just place your device on top of the pad and watch the magic unfold. This charging stand was built to optimize charging speeds, meaning that you’ll be at full capacity in a jiffy. Additionally, the keen developers ensured optimal safety by making sure the Qi never overheats or short-circuits.

For a limited time, the Qi Wireless Charging Pad is 50% off. Get yours today for just $10.99.

